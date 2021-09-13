UN receives written guarantees from Taliban of humanitarian mission security

GENEVA, September 13. /TASS/. The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) has issued written guarantees of the security of United Nations humanitarian personnel, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said on Monday at a donor conference on Afghanistan.

According to Griffith, the Taliban’s written consent and commitments to ensure the security of the UN humanitarian aid delivery mission were received on Sunday.

He stressed that people in Afghanistan are in an urgent need of humanitarian assistance and specialized UN agencies are taking efforts to increase it. "United Nations is rapidly increasing staff presence, mobility and delivery to meet the extraordinary needs facing the people," he said.

He emphasized that politics must not interfere with humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. "The lives of millions of Afghan civilians are at stake so any sanctions or counter-terrorism measures applied by member states must always exclude and exempt impartial humanitarian activities from their scope," he pointed out.

A donor conference on Afghanistan is being held in Geneva on Monday. The conference, called by the United Nations secretary general, is geared to raise 606 million US dollars within the next four months to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.