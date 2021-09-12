Two columns of light rise above Manhattan in memory of 9/11 victims

NEW YORK, September 12. /TASS/. Two columns of light, symbolizing the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center destroyed during the 9/11 attack, rose above Manhattan on the anniversary of the tragedy, a TASS correspondent reported.

The installation, headlined Tribute in Light, has been carried out on September 11 since 2002.

44 powerful lamps are used to create the light columns, visible at a distance of up to 100 km.

Meanwhile, people continue to flock to the memorial site of the 9/11 attack. Cordons were removed on Saturday afternoon, and the area is now open to everyone.

Several hundred people gathered there late on September 11. The situation is calm, although enhanced security measures are in place.

Earlier on Saturday, the memorial in the area where the World Trade Center towers once stood became the main site for events marking 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack.

On September 11, 2001, 19 members of the Al-Qaeda terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) hijacked four domestic US flights. Two of the planes were crashed into the World Trade Center complex in New York, the third one hit the Pentagon building outside Washington, D.C., and the fourth flight was flown in the direction of Washington but crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The attacks killed 2,977 people.