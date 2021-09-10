Taliban kills ex-Vice President Saleh’s brother — report

CAIRO, September 10. /TASS/. The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) militants killed Rohullah Azizi, brother of former Vice President of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh, Aamaj News reported Friday.

According to the report, Azizi was detained and later executed last night in the Panjshir Province of Afghanistan. No further details have been provided yet.

On Monday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced that Panjshir is now fully under the Taliban’s control, adding that the war in Afghanistan is now officially over. However, resistance leader Ahmad Massoud stated that the fight against the Taliban continues and called on all Afghan citizens for a nation-wide uprising. Resistance spokesman Ali Maisam Nazary later disclosed that the resistance is switching to guerilla tactics.