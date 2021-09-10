Ukrainian leader’s words about risk of war with Russia divorced from reality — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 10. / TASS /. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s statement about a possible war with Russia seems illogical and detached from reality, Spokeswoman for Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

The Ukrainian leader earlier stated that he admitted the probability of a full-fledged war with Russia and believed that this would be the 'greatest mistake.'

"Zelensky's statements are becoming more and more divorced from reality. Phrases that are not connected by a single logic and do not express any conceptual approach. It’s a superficial fragmented response. A set of aggressive, accusatory words and cliches that are not united into a single thought," the Russian diplomat said on her Telegram channel.

According to presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin reacted to Zelensky’s statement with sadness and called any speculations about the possible Russian-Ukrainian war apocalyptic.