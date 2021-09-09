FBMA vaccine to provide protection against all coronavirus strains — agency chief

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia's Federal Bio-Medical Agency is working on a universal vaccine that will provide protection against all types of coronaviruses, FBMA chief Veronika Skvortsova said on Thursday.

"We are working on a universal vaccine against the whole line of coronaviruses and all SARS-CoV-2 strains. We select conservative components not prone to quick change," Skvortsova said at the 4th Forum of Regions' Social Innovations.

She added that the vaccine had undergone all clinical tests and currently a combined first and second phase of clinical research was in progress.

"We hope for success, but it is too early to speculate at this point. We will summarize the results a little bit later," she added.

"We are getting ready for an encounter with any new infection with any new features at any moment," she concluded.

The FBMA's anti-coronavirus vaccine was created on the basis of a new technological platform and is aimed at promoting cell-mediated immunity. In June 2021, preclinical research into the vaccine was completed. The vaccine's safety, immunogenicity and protective potential were proven.