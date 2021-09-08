Powerful foes of Taliban will soon establish council — Afghan envoy in Dushanbe

DUSHANBE, September 8. /TASS/. Afghan political leaders who oppose the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) will soon create a council to support resistance forces, Afghan Ambassador to Tajikistan Mohammad Zahir Aghbar told a press conference on Wednesday.

"Political leaders of Afghanistan, including Marshal [Abdul Rashid] Dostum, will soon create the council supporting the National Resistance Front," the Afghan diplomat said. The envoy earlier said that he represents in Tajikistan "Afghanistan and Amrullah Saleh who serves as acting head of the state."

At the same time, he noted that Tajikistan was one of the first countries in the world to openly declare his position regarding Afghanistan. "Tajikistan exceeded our expectations and became the first country whose President Emomali Rahmon openly spoke on the international level about his position," he added.