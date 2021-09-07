Taliban spokesman announces new Afghan cabinet membership

CAIRO, September 7. /TASS/. The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) announced the new Afghan cabinet membership Tuesday.

"Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund is appointed as the Prime Minister of the country; Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is now his Deputy, and Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi is his second Deputy," Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said at the press conference, televised by Ariana News. According to the spokesman, this government membership is temporary.

Amir Khan Mottaqi became the new Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, while Mullah Yaqoob became the new Defense Minister. Sirajuddin Haqqani was appointed as the Minister of the Interior, while the Ministry of Culture and Information will be led by Mujahid himself.

Mawlawi Noorullah Munir was appointed as the Minister of Education, Mohammad Hanif became the Minister of Economy, and Mullah Mohammad Idris was appointed the new Central Bank head.