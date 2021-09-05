No alarming reports coming from Russian nationals in Guinea - embassy

RABAT, September 5. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in Conakry has received no alarming reports from Russian nationals living in Guinea after Sunday’s armed rebellion, an embassy spokesman told TASS.

"No alarming reports have come from Russian nationals," he said, adding that, according to the latest data, around 500 Russian nationals are currently staying in Guinea.

"The Russian embassy is located far from the city center - some ten kilometers from it, in the Matam district. The situation in the vicinity is calm," he added.

According to France-24, leader of Guinean rebels Colonel Mamady Doumbouya told the national television that President Alpha Conde had been arrested, the government had been dissolved and the constitution had been suspended. Earlier, Doumbouya said in a video posted on social networks that he had taken the post of the leader of the national committee for consolidation and development, which is tasked to consolidate people to resolve the problems facing the country.