No clarity regarding G7 meeting on Afghanistan involving Russia, China - diplomat

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Moscow has received signals from Paris and Berlin regarding the possibility of a meeting on Afghanistan, but holding it in the G7 format was not discussed, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS on Sunday.

"We received signals from Berlin and Paris two days ago regarding a certain meeting, but the G7 [format] was not discussed. That was following by Tokyo’s statement in the G7 context," she said commenting on Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi’s statement who said that it was planned to hold the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting with Russia’s and China’s participation on September 8.

"All this is happening amid various statements by the G7 on Russia and its participation or non-participation in the format. There is a lack of clear understanding among the partners as to what they want from themselves and the world around them," Zakharova added.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi earlier said that the foreign ministers of the G7 countries planned to hold a meeting next week that would focus on the situation in Afghanistan. According to the top diplomat, Russia’s and China's representatives were due to take part in it as well. He noted that such consultations could take place as early as September 8.

After the US announced the end of its operation in Afghanistan and the beginning of its troop withdrawal, the Taliban launched an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, militants from the Taliban group (outlawed in Russia) swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, establishing full control over the country’s capital within a few hours. The US completed its troop pullout from Afghanistan on August 30.