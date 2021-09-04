UN chief to convene high-level conference on Afghanistan on Sept 13 in Geneva

UNITED NATIONS, September 4. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will participate in a high-level conference on aid for Afghanistan on September 13 in Geneva, according to a statement released by his office on Friday.

"United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres will travel to Geneva to convene a high-level conference on aid for Afghanistan on September 13," the statement said.

Afghanistan is facing a "looming humanitarian catastrophe. The conference will advocate for a swift scale-up in funding so the lifesaving humanitarian operation can continue; and appeal for full and unimpeded humanitarian access to make sure Afghans continue to get the essential services they need," according to the statement.

On August 30, the United States wrapped up its evacuation of civilians from Kabul and its entire military mission in Afghanistan. The decision to end the American military campaign in Afghanistan that had kicked off in October 2001 and turned out to be America’s longest war overseas was announced by US President Joe Biden on April 14. Following the US decision, the Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) stepped up its offensive across the country and seized full control of the Afghan capital of Kabul on August 15, without encountering any resistance.