Ex-Afghan president Karzai calls on Taliban, resistance forces to build dialogue

TEHRAN, September 3. /TASS/. The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) and resistance forces based in Afghanistan’s northern Panjshir province need to resolve issues through dialogue, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai wrote on Twitter on Friday.

"I hope that the parties will resolve the current issue through dialogue so that our long-suffering people can enjoy peace and be happy," the tweet reads. Karzai added that war was not a solution because it only brought suffering to the country.

The former president also expressed concern about military activities in Panjshir, saying that they were not in the interest of the country and its people.

Karzai, head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah and leader of the Islamic Party Gulbuddin Hekmatyar earlier created a coordination council for the peaceful transition of power to the Taliban. The Ariana News TV channel reported earlier that the three politicians would join a council to rule Afghanistan that the the Taliban intended to establish. However, no decision was announced.

After the United States announced plans to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban embarked on a large-scale operation to take the country under control. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. Those unwilling to accept Taliban rule organized a resistance movement in the Panjshir Valley, which is led by Ahmad Massoud, the son of late field commander Ahmad Shah Massoud. Former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself caretaker president, called on the Afghan people to support the resistance leader.