Panjshir resistance acts on behalf of all Afghan population — ex-vice president

CAIRO, September 1. /TASS/. The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan in north Afghanistan’s Panjshir Province which rebelled against the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) defends interests of the whole population of the country, Amrullah Saleh, Vice President in the Afghan government toppled by the Taliban, stressed on Wednesday.

"Our resistance is meant to defend the rights of all Afghan citizens. This resistance is located in Panjshir but it does not operate in the interests of Panjshir or for Panjshir. This valley today represents interests of the whole country and gives hope to the whole Afghan population which is trying to save itself from oppression," he wrote on Facebook.

The Taliban mounted a massive operation to regain control over Afghanistan after the United States announced the withdrawal of its military personnel from the country. On August 15, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country, and the Taliban forces swept into Kabul, meeting no resistance. The forces opposing the Taliban rule offered resistance, which was headed by Ahmad Massoud, in Panjshir Province. Saleh, who declared himself "caretaker president," urged the country to support it. US service members fully withdrew from Afghanistan in the early hours of Tuesday, ending their 20-year presence in the country.