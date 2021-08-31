Kabul airport to resume operation within days — Taliban

CAIRO, August 31. /TASS/. Kabul’s airport will resume operation within days, Anas Haqqani, a member of the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) political office, said on Tuesday.

"We are ready to resume the airport’s operation. We will do it within days," he told the Al Jazeera television channel.

He described the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan as a "great" event and called the day when evacuation ended a "historical" day.

The United States finished the evacuation of civilians from Kabul and their entire mission in Afghanistan on August 30. The decision to end the US operation in Afghanistan that began in October 2001 and became the longest US overseas campaign in history was announced by President Joe Biden on April 14, 2021.

After this decision was announced, the Taliban embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours.