Kabul airport hit by one of five missiles — TV

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. One of five missiles, fired on Monday morning towards Kabul International Airport, has hit its target, the Al-Jazeera TV channel stated, citing a source in the Taliban (outlawed in Russia).

According to the TV channel, the missiles were fired from the country’s north. Those responsible for launching the rockets have not been identified.

Earlier, Reuters reported that US air defense systems intercepted several missiles fired at Kabul airport, from which foreign citizens and Afghans were currently being evacuated after the Taliban’s takeover of the country.