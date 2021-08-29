US deliver military strike in Kabul - agency

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The United States has delivered a military strike in Kabul, Reuters said on Sunday, citing US officials.

According to two Reuters sources, the strike targeted suspected militants of ISIS-K, or Islamic State Khorasan, a regional affiliate of the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia). No comments have been available from the Pentagon so far.

Afghan media reported earlier that a missile strike was delivered at a residential house.

At least six people, including four children, were killed in a strike, Ariana News TV reported.

According to the television channel, two transport vehicles were destroyed and a dwelling house was partially ruined in the attack.

The United States delivered a missile strike in Kabul on Sunday targeting a car of a suicide bomber who was plotting a terror attack in Kabul airport.