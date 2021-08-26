More than 100 migrants attempt to penetrate Latvian-Belarusian border over past 24 hours

RIGA, August 26. /TASS/. Latvian border guards have prevented attempts by 101 illegal migrants to cross the state border from Belarusian soil over the past 24 hours, the LETA agency reported on Thursday citing Latvia’s State Border Guard.

"In all, since August 10, 645 individuals have been stopped from illegally crossing the border," the State Border Guard noted.

"The situation on the border is tense. The number of perpetrators trying to illegally cross the border is on the rise once again. Yesterday, there were 68 [of them], and as of today it’s already 101. The State Border Guard and the National Armed Forces continue their work on protecting the state border," Latvian Interior Minister Maria Golubeva wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Latvia was the next in line after Lithuania to run up against the problem of an illegal migrant surge from the territory of Belarus. In order to safeguard its perimeters, Riga beefed up its border control and mobilized the resources of the State Border Guard and the armed forces. The Latvian government has imposed a state of emergency on the border from August 11 until November 10 in order to grant the border guards the authority to expel the migrants back to Belarus.

The Latvian government also decided to accelerate the construction of infrastructure on the border with Belarus which began several years ago and approved earmarking 1.7 mln euro to install a barbed-wire fence there. In order to complete the construction of the border infrastructure, a total of about 30 mln euro is required.