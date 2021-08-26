Russia records 19,630 new daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russia has registered 19,630 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 6,824,540 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Thursday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.29%.

In the past 24-hour period, 1,301 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 531 new infections in the Sverdlovsk Region. Also, during this timeframe, 479 new cases were discovered in the Rostov Region, 475 cases - in the Perm Region, and 465 cases were detected in the Voronezh Region.

All in all, at present, 552,479 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Moscow daily cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 1,712 in the past 24 hours compared to 1,402 new cases reported a day earlier, reaching 1,560,501.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.11%, based on data provided by the crisis center.

Moscow’s coronavirus fatalities grew by 54 compared to 52 deaths recorded a day earlier, with fatalities rising to 27,193.

Meanwhile, recoveries grew by 2,463 reaching 1,436,829. Currently, 96,479 people in the Russian capital are still undergoing treatment.

Patients' deaths

Russia recorded 820 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic. The total death toll has reached 179,243.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.63% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 38 fatalities were reported in the city of St. Petersburg in the past day, 34 in the Krasnodar region and 33 in the Sverdlovsk region. The Perm and Nizhny Novgorod regions recorded 28 coronavirus deaths each.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 19,661 in the past 24 hours reaching 6,092,818.

According to the crisis center, recoveries currently stand at 89.3% of the total number of infections.

St. Petersburg confirmed 923 recoveries, the Komi Region - 623, the Nizhny Novgorod Region - 519, Crimea - 500 and the Tver Region - 484.