Indonesia approves Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

SINGAPORE, August 25. /TASS/. Indonesia has approved Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, according to a statement published on the website of the country’s National Agency of Drug and Food Control on Wednesday.

"The National Agency of Drug and Food approved another coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, on Tuesday, August 24," statement reads.

The agency’s head Penny Lukito pointed out that a thorough review of the medication had been carried out. She added that Sputnik V’s effectiveness stood at 91.6%.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), in turn, said that Indonesia was the 70th country to approve Sputnik V. The total population of countries that have authorized the Russian vaccine is four bln, which accounts for 50% of the world’s population.

"Indonesia is one the most populated nations in Asia and inclusion of Sputnik V in the national vaccine portfolio will provide for using one of the safest and most effective vaccines in the world," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

Indonesia has so far recorded over four mln coronavirus cases, more than 128,000 deaths and about 3.6 mln recoveries. The country’s authorities earlier approved the use of coronavirus vaccines produced by Sinovac, Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer.