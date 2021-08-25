Russian Military Ministry to evacuate 500 people from Afghanistan

MOSCOW, August 25. / TASS /. Russia's Ministry of Defense has organized the evacuation of more than 500 people from Afghanistan on the behalf of the Russian President Vladimir Putin, the ministry told reporters on Wednesday.

The four military transport aircraft will airlift over 500 Russian citizens as well as citizens of Collective Security Treaty Organization (Belarus Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan) and Ukraine. According to the Ministry, four plans have formed a group and are awaiting further instructions in Ulyanovsk.

Each aircraft is equipped with medical personnel and supplies to provide the necessary medical assistance in flight. In addition, the planes have a supply of drinking water, blankets and individual food rations.

On August 15, Taliban (organization outlawed in Russia) fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. Vice President Amrullah Saleh said that under the constitution, he becomes "the caretaker president" in the absence of the president and called for armed resistance against the Taliban. Western nations are in the process of evacuating their citizens and embassy staff.