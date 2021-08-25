ISIS-K militants look to attack US forces and its allies in Afghanistan - Biden

WASHINGTON DC, August 25. / TASS /. ISIS-K militants, members of the Islamic State, a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia, are looking for ways to attacks US forces and their allies in Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden said while speaking at the White House on the Afghanistan situation on Tuesday.

Biden said that he is "determined" to ensure the implementation of his mission to leave Afghanistan. He said that he knows of the increasing risks and that they must be taken into account. Among those risks Biden called the danger of an attack by the ISIS-K, a branch of the Islamic State in Afghanistan (outlawed in Russia).

"Every day we're on the ground is another day we know that ISIS-K is seeking to target the airport and attack both US and allied forces and innocent civilians," Biden said. He also said that "each day of operations on the ground, we have added risk to our troops with increasing threats from ISIS-K, and that completion of the mission by August 31 depends on continued coordination with the Taliban, including continued access for evacuees to the airport."

On Tuesday, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that anyone who wants to leave Afghanistan would be able to do so until August 31. "We would allow no evacuation operations past August 31," he said. Mujahid also said that the road to the Kabul international airport has been closed and only foreign nationals are allowed to pass. "We have shut down the road to the airport and only let foreigners through," Mujahid said.