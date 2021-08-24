Seoul: Russian senior diplomat discussed prospects for resuming dialogue with North Korea

SEOUL, August 24. /TASS/. Moscow intends to play a constructive part in the peace process on the Korean peninsula, the South Korean Foreign Ministry reported on Tuesday following talks in Seoul between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk.

"The Russian side confirmed its readiness to play a constructive role for a peaceful resolution to the problems of the Korean peninsula," the ministry’s statement said.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the Russian senior diplomat "concurred on the need for an early resumption of negotiations on the nuclear issue involving the countries concerned, along with dialogue between North Korea and the US, and between Seoul and Pyongyang, pointing out the necessity to maintain stability on the Korean peninsula and in the region in general."

The South Korean diplomat hoped that Russia would continue to play a constructive role in ensuring stability and would support the efforts directed at the resumption of talks with North Korea and on intra-Korean cooperation.

A day earlier, the senior Russian diplomat met with US Special Envoy to North Korea Sung Kim to discuss the prospects of settling the situation around the Korean peninsula.

The Russian envoy also met with South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Chung Eui-yong and Deputy Foreign Minister Yeo Seung-bae to discuss the schedule of political bilateral contacts between the two countries as well as the implementation of the program of the events for the year of mutual exchanges marking the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations of Moscow and Seoul.