Ethiopia expects deliveries of Sputnik V in near future, Ambassador to Russia says

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Ethiopia hopes to receive a batch of the Sputnik V vaccine in the near future after resolving some technical details, Ethiopian Ambassador to Moscow Alemayehu Tegenu Aargau said in an interview with TASS.

In response to a corresponding question, the ambassador said that he expected the "supplies of the Russian vaccine in Ethiopia in the nearest future." "I hope, the technical issues will be finalized soon," he added.

The diplomat noted that the Ethiopian government made a decision to acquire the Russian vaccine and he had no doubts with regards to that.