Cuba completely calm after July disturbances, PM says

CHOLPON-ATA /Kyrgyzstan/, August 20. /TASS/. Information on social networks that the social unrest in Cuba continues is false, the country is completely calm, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero said in a video address to the participants of a session of the EAEU intergovernmental council on Friday.

"Within the framework of a campaign against Cuba over the past months, a communication and political operation were orchestrated, financed by the US government, in order to destabilize the situation in our country <…>," the prime minister said. Among the recent acts of violence he also mentioned "a terror attack on [Cuba’s] embassy in Paris."

The Cuban prime minister stressed that "after disturbances and the acts of vandalism <…> on July 11, currently there is a complete civic tranquility in Cuba." "Nevertheless, false information against Cuba is continued to be spread, circulating on social networks, about alleged social disturbances in the country, the acts of repression and unlawful arrests which some international media outlets, known for their far-right views, are repeating," he said.

The prime minister concluded that "all of this is a part of a scheme repeatedly tested out in Cuba and in other brotherly countries." "The people and governments of Belarus and Russia were also subjected to such operations, and they realize the danger hidden therein," he asserted.

He thanked the EAEU countries for solidarity and for aid in the form of numerous free deliveries of food products and medications, as well as for the logistic support. According to the prime minister, Cuba’s economy is weathering the adverse consequences of the pandemic, in particular, it was affected by the reduced tourism, while the global climate change has a negative impact on the agriculture. The prime minister emphasized that "Cuba will continue to protect its socialist state <…>, will continue to build an independent, sovereign, democratic, prosperous and stable nation and will remain a peaceful country, a steady supporter of solidarity and well-being of all people worldwide."

On July 11, protests and disturbances broke out in several Cuban cities, with its participants attacking policemen and looting stores. According to official data, many government supporters sustained injuries in clashes with the looters. Cuba’s authorities accused the US of organizing the unrest, noting that it was coordinated via social networks by spreading false information and calls for violence.