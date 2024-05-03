US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace four times in past day

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s aircraft violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area four times during the past day, Yury Popov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Friday.

"Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said. "A pair of the coalition’s F-15 fighter jets and a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, four times during the day."

He also said that during the day, no shelling attacks on the positions of government forces were reported in the Idlid de-escalation zone.