UN calls for preventing Afghanistan from being used as platform for terrorism

UNITED NATIONS, August 19. /TASS/. The international community needs to prevent Afghanistan from being used as a platform for terrorism after the coming to power of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia), Under Secretary General of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov said, addressing the UN Security Council on Thursday.

"I would like to echo the secretary general’s appeal to the Security Council earlier this week to use all tools at its disposal to prevent Afghanistan from being used as a platform or safe haven for terrorism. Let us remember in this regard that several members of the Taliban remain designated terrorists according to the Security Council resolution 1988 sanctions regime. I also note the concerns expressed by some Security Council members with regards to the release of prisoners affiliated to Al-Qaida and Da’esh (both outlawed in Russia - TASS)," he pointed out.

According to Voronkov, "the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan <…> could have far reaching implications for peace and security around the world."

Taliban fighters entered Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on August 15, taking control of the entire city within a few hours. Later, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. Vice President Amrullah Saleh declared himself caretaker president, calling for armed resistance to the Taliban. Western nations are now evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan.