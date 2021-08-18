Former Afghan cabinet delegation seeks asylum in Qatar — agency

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The government delegation of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan that ceased to exist has appealed for temporary shelter in Qatar, Afghanistan’s Pajhwok news agency reported on Wednesday.

The delegation is in Doha for talks with the Taliban (outlawed in Russia).

According to the news agency, "the former Afghanistan government delegation in Qatar has sought asylum in Doha until the inception of an inclusive government in Afghanistan."

The consultations in Doha between the former government and the Taliban were held since September 2020, they were interrupted multiple times and recently resumed. The talks in Doha did not manage to move beyond discussing the agenda for the peace negotiations.

On August 15, Taliban militants entered Kabul without a fight and took over the city in a matter of hours. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down to avoid bloodshed, as he put it, and fled the country. Western states are currently evacuating their citizens and embassy staffers.