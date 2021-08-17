US, UK leaders agree to hold online G7 summit on Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, August 18. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to hold an online summit of G7 leaders dedicated to the situation in Afghanistan next week in a phone conversation on Tuesday, the White House press service reported.

"They agreed to hold a virtual G7 leaders’ meeting next week to discuss a common strategy and approach," the statement said.

"They commended the bravery and professionalism of their military and civilian personnel, who are working shoulder to shoulder in Kabul on the evacuation of their citizens and Afghan nationals who assisted in the war effort. They also discussed the need for continued close coordination among allies and democratic partners on Afghanistan policy going forward, including ways the global community can provide further humanitarian assistance and support for refugees and other vulnerable Afghans," the White House press service added.