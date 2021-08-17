EU ready to launch dialogue with new Afghan authorities but not recognize them — Borrell

BRUSSELS, August 17. /TASS/. The European Union recognizes that the Taliban (outlawed in Russian) has won the war and, therefore, believes it is necessary to start dialogue with Afghanistan’s new leadership to prevent a humanitarian and migration crises, top EU diplomat Josep Borrell noted on Tuesday following an urgent videoconference of EU foreign ministers on Afghanistan. At the same time, he underlined that the intention should not be interpreted as official recognition.

"The Taliban have won the war, so we will have to talk with them," he said. The EU will need to "engage in a dialogue as soon as necessary to prevent a humanitarian and a potential migratory disaster," Borrell added. "It is not a matter of official recognition, it is a matter of dealing with them."

The top EU diplomat also noted that Brussels would support regional countries that will bear the brunt of these developments, facing instability, drug trafficking and uncontrolled migration flows.

On August 15, Taliban militants entered Kabul without a fight and took over the city in a matter of hours. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down to avoid bloodshed, as he put it, and fled the country. Western states are currently evacuating their citizens and embassy staffers.