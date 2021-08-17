Presidents of US, Venezuela, Turkey, Ukraine to address US General Assembly

UN, August 17. /TASS/. Presidents of a number of countries, including Brazil, Venezuela, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Moldova, the State of Palestine, Poland, the US, Turkey, Ukraine, France and Estonia, plan to address the 76th session of the US General Assembly, according to draft program obtained by TASS.

Moreover, heads of governments of Armenia, Britain, Haiti, Georgia, Israel, Italy, Canada, Pakistan, and Japan are expected to speak.

High-level meetings of the General Assembly will start on September 21.