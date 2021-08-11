Data allegedly handed over to Russia by Brit in Germany related to war on terror — portal

BERLIN, August 11. /TASS/. The information which a British Embassy staffer is said to have handed over to the Russian side in Germany related to the fight against terrorism, the Focus Online portal reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed source.

The online portal did not provide any details about the case, only adding that the suspect does not have diplomatic status.

Meanwhile, the Russian Embassy in Germany has declined to comment on the detention of a British national in Potsdam for alleged cooperation with the Russian intelligence services. "The Russian Embassy in Germany currently does not have any official information received from the German side on this issue. The embassy does not comment on media reports," an embassy spokesman said on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the German Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office announced that a British embassy staffer had been detained. According to German authorities, the British national at least once handed over documents obtained in the course of his professional duties to "a representative of a Russian intelligence service." It is claimed that he received cash in return.