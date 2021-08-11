German Foreign Ministry to monitor probe into UK subject suspected of spying for Russia

BERLIN, August 11. /TASS/. Germany will keep track of the investigation of a staffer of the British embassy in Berlin, who is alleged to have contacts with a Russian intelligence service, German Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christopher Burger told a news briefing in Berlin on Wednesday.

"We are very serious about the indications that the spying activity was carried out at the request of a Russian special service. We cannot tolerate spying on German soil against our close partner. We will keep track of the investigation," he said.

Neither the Interior Ministry nor the Justice Ministry have disclosed any details.

If the German Prosecutor-General’s Office is to be believed, a staffer of the British embassy in Berlin at least once handed to a "representative of a Russian special service" some documents obtained as a result of his professional activity. He is said to have received a cash reward in exchange.