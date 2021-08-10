Moscow dismisses Kiev’s call to deploy US air defense systems in Ukraine as unserious

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Ministry declined to comment on Kiev’s call to deploy US air defense systems on Ukrainian soil, branding it as unserious.

"It is traditional for the Foreign Ministry to comment on serious things," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told TASS on Tuesday.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of Uncontrolled Territories Alexei Reznikov urged at a meeting with US Jamestown Foundation Head Glen Howard earlier on Tuesday during his working visit to the United States "to expand the security package for Ukraine" primarily by deploying US air defense systems and forces.