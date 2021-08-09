Lukashenko invites West to sit down at negotiating table before it is too late

MINSK, August 9. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has warned the West against any attempt to unleash a third world war and invited to a dialogue before it is too late.

"You [Western nations] are seeking to unleash a third world war. Do you want to push us and the Russians to it? Do you want to win that war? There will be no winners and even if there are, it won’t be you. So, relax. And let us sit down at the negotiating table and we will speak about how to get out of this situation because we are running the risk of getting bogged down so much that there will be no way back," he said at a meeting with journalists and public activists.

Commenting on Great Britain’s decision to impose more sanctions against Minsk, Lukashenko said, "Sanctions? You are free to impose them. Let us wait and see where it takes us if you don’t see reason. It is necessary to calm down, reflect and think how to get out of this situation."

According to Lukashenko, plans to "oust the president" are doomed to failure.

The British government said earlier it planned to impose another package of economic, trade and aviation sanctions against the Belarusian authorities over ongoing violations of human rights and the repression of democracy in the country.