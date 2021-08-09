Uzbekistan’s leader to visit Russia when COVID-19 situation allows — spokesman

TASHKENT, August 9. /TASS/. Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will definitely visit Russia, however, the timing depends on the sanitary and epidemiological situation, Spokesman for the republic’s president Sherzod Asadov announced on Monday.

"Preparations for the visit of Uzbekistan’s leader to Russia are underway, as evidenced by Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov’s recent trip to Moscow as well as visits to Uzbekistan by a number of delegations headed by members of Russia’s government and regional heads. As it was already mentioned, the date of President Mirziyoyev’s visit depends on the sanitary and epidemiological situation," the spokesman said.

Mirziyoyev's official visit to Moscow, scheduled for the spring of 2020, was put on indefinite hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the trip, it is planned to sign a number of agreements on the joint implementation of large infrastructure projects.

In particular, the sides are going to sign an agreement on launching the construction of Central Asia’s first nuclear power plant in the republic’s Jizzakh Region. It is expected that in line with the intergovernmental agreement, signed in 2018, the Rosatom state corporation will build a complex of two power units of the ‘three plus’ generation VVER-1200 reactors. During the visit, the Uzbekistan Pavilion in Moscow’s VDNKh (Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy) is also planned to be opened, which will mean the republic’s return to Russia’s largest exhibition.