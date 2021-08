CHISINAU, August 9. /TASS/. The Moldovan government has recalled its Ambassador to Russia Vladimir Golovatiuc.

"The proposal to recall Vladimir Golovatiuc from the post of ambassador to Russia is approved," Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said at a government meeting on Monday.

Earlier, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry told TASS that the move was prompted exclusively by Golovatiuc’s work and not the relations between the two countries.