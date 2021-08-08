US sought to make Belarus and Ukraine NATO members, says Belarusian top diplomat

MINSK, August 8. /TASS/. The United States sought to incorporate Belarus and Ukraine into NATO, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey said in a documentary Belarus Against Color Revolutions aired on Sunday.

"I will cite only one statement by US former national security adviser, John Bolton, who, by the way, visited Belarus and who said that Ukraine and Belarus needed to be admitted as NATO members to avoid this ‘grey zone’ between Russia and the North Atlantic Alliance," he said.

In August 2019, the then US National Security Adviser John Bolton visited Minsk, where he had talks with the Belarusian foreign minister and President Alexander Lukashenko. The US said it expected transparent and fair presidential elections in Belarus and after the August 9, 2020 polls it did not recognize the Belarusian elections as democratic.