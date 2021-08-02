Some 17 new daily COVID-19 cases recorded at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, August 2. / TASS /. At least 17 people involved in the Tokyo Olympics were infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee stated on its website on Monday.

The total COVID-19 caseload among those engaged in the Games has reached 281.

The Olympics will end on August 8.

In Tokyo, a state of emergency was extended until August 31 amid the worsened epidemiological situation in the Japanese capital. In particular, the sale of alcohol in catering facilities has been prohibited. The admission of spectators to public events has also been restricted, which means that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are being held from July 23 to August 8 without spectators.