Study in Argentina shows safety of combining Sputnik V with other vaccines

BUENOS AIRES, July 31. /TASS/. A study conducted in Argentina did not reveal any serious side effects when combining the first component of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V with drugs from AstraZeneca and Sinopharm, the government of province of Buenos Aires announced on Friday.

"The Ministry of Health of the province of Buenos Aires reports that, according to preliminary results, during the ongoing safety study of combining the Sputnik V vaccine with the drugs AstraZeneca and Sinopharm, no serious side effects have been identified," the government announced.

According to the government, 41.6% of study participants did not have any complications after the second vaccination.

"8.4% reported fever and back pain, 50% reported pain at the injection spot," the Ministry of Health said.

According to the ministry, the average age of participants in the study, which began on July 7, is 49 years. Data on the efficacy of the combination of vaccines have not yet been obtained.

To date, 24,919,053 people have been vaccinated with the first dose in Argentina, 6,865,086 people have received both components. In Argentina, Sputnik V is used to immunize the population, alongside with the drugs from AstraZeneca and Sinopharm.