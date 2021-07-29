Russia contributing towards restoring ceasefire between Armenia, Azerbaijan — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Moscow has contributed significant efforts towards reinstating the ceasefire on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, and work here is still marching on, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"Yesterday, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border worsened. You know that Russia’s representatives made major efforts to restore the ceasefire. This work is continuing, and Russia is carrying on its contacts with Yerevan and Baku in order to ensure the full implementation of the trilateral agreements," he explained.

The Kremlin spokesman refrained from commenting on the idea by Armenia’s Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to deploy observers from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) along the entire border between the two countries to monitor the situation.

"Contacts with Yerevan continue, I have nothing more to add," Peskov replied, when asked what the Kremlin’s view of Pashinyan’s initiative was.

On Wednesday, according to both sides, intense skirmishes erupted on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. According to Baku, two Azerbaijani military servicemen were wounded, while Yerevan said that three Armenian soldiers had been killed and five others were wounded. Later in the day, a deal on a ceasefire effective 09:00 Moscow time on July 28 was reached thanks to Russia’s initiative. However, on Thursday, both Armenia and Azerbaijan said that their positions had been shelled.