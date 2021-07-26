Embassy urges Russians to avoid trips across Tunisia

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Embassy in Tunisia has called on Russians not to go on trips across the country, cautioning them against taking photos or video footage of servicemen and law enforcement personnel amid the situation in the country where the parliament was suspended and the army was deployed to the capital after manifestations, a source in the diplomatic mission told TASS.

"We recommend taking all necessary precautions, including avoiding trips across the country, in order to avoid being near mass gatherings, including shopping malls, and stock up with food, drinking water, essentials and medicines, and refrain from taking photos and video footage of servicemen and law enforcement personnel," the Embassy said in a statement.

The Embassy also recalled the need to observe all the current restrictions in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including the curfew from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. and a ban on travel between provinces.

So far, the Russian nationals have not sought the assistance of medical facilities or diplomats amid the deterioration in the country. "According to the Russian Embassy in Tunisia, the situation in the republic at the moment remains calm in general," the diplomatic mission said, noting that it was closely watching the events.

On July 25, Tunisian President Kais Saied announced that he suspended the parliament for 30 days, revoked immunity for all lawmakers and sacked Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi. Army units were deployed to the capital. The moves came after several major cities in Tunisia were rocked by protests on Sunday demanding the parliament’s dissolution, a change in the political regime as well as bringing to justice those guilty of worsening the epidemiological and social and economic situation in the republic.