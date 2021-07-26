Russian envoy urges global community to support efforts to rebuild Syria

DAMASCUS, July 26. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Syria Alexander Yefimov called on foreign states and humanitarian organizations to support the Arab Republic’s efforts to rebuild and return to a life of peace.

Speaking at a meeting of the Joint Coordination Headquarters of Russia and Syria, he noted that Moscow fully supports Damascus in its quest to totally wipe out terrorist cells, end the illegal foreign military presence on Syrian soil and rebuild the war-torn country.

"As you know, Russia itself plays a significant role in solving the aforementioned tasks. […] We call on all foreign actors to support us in this noble aspiration. We know that a number of foreign governments, as well as representatives of the international humanitarian community, share this sentiment to one degree or another," Yefimov stated. "There’s just a few things left to be done before concrete practical measures are taken and we get down to working together, complementing each other’s efforts."

According to the envoy, Russia provides necessary material aid to Syria in various spheres. He highlighted the regular shipments of wheat that had begun in March 2021, which is supposed to cover Syria’s emergency demand for this resource.

"Naturally, we are keeping up close cooperation with Damascus on the political track: defending the sovereignty, national unity and territorial integrity, as well as Syrians’ right to determine the future of their own country," Yefimov said.

According to the envoy, Russia and Syria currently have a number of joint initiatives and projects, which would be able to assist in the post-war rebuilding, and reinforce the sustainability of the Syrian national economy amid the remaining economic blockade of the country.