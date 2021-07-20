Syrian air defense forces repel missile attacks over Aleppo - state television

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The air defense forces of Syria are repelling missile attacks in the airspace over Aleppo, the Syrian state television stated in its Telegram channel adding that the "the Israeli aggression" targeted al-Safirah vicinity in the southern countryside of Aleppo.

The state television channel stated citing the Syrian military that Israel launched an air assault at 11:37 p.m. (local time) on Monday targeting several facilities in al-Safirah.

Syria’s state news agency SANA reported that "The Syrian air defenses eliminated most of the enemy’s aerial assault projectiles, but damage was inflicted upon some of the facilities located in the area of al-Safirah."

According to Al Hadath television channel, the assault was carried out by the Israeli Air Force jets and the air strikes were delivered against military facilities, which are located in the vicinity of al-Safirah.