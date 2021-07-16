Additional restrictions on entry from Russia possible, Ukraine’s NSDC secretary says

KIEV, July 16. /TASS/. Ukraine’s government may consider introducing additional restrictive measures on entry of citizens from Russia and a number of other countries due to the situation with the coronavirus infection, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Alexei Danilov said at a briefing following a council’s meeting on Friday.

"We do not exclude that the cabinet of ministers will undertake additional measures [on crossing the border] with regards to these countries," he noted, explaining that he meant Russia, Belarus, India and "two EU countries".

According to the official, these may be "even stricter limitations" with the goal "of reducing the number of people, who will cross the [Ukrainian] border from there, as much as possible".