West shifts to individual terror of Belarusians supporting government, says Lukashenko

ST. PETERSBURG, July 13. /TASS/. The West has shifted to individual terror against Belarusian citizens who support the current government, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Lukashenko noted that he and Putin had discussed previously what the next stage of riots in Belarus would be. "It all started with the riots. [Now] they’ve moved on to individual terror. <…> And [the situation] mounts even further every day. Individual terror against people who spoke out openly; against those who supported the government and statehood, and now they’ve already moved on to lawmakers."

Lukashenko mentioned an attack against a leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Belarus Oleg Gaidukevich, when unknown perpetrators threw Molotov cocktails at his house while his children were in the house. "With children at home, do you understand? They are trying to pressure him, intimidate him," he stressed. "Well, I think it is a matter of time. We will ferret them all out, we’ll find them and hold them responsible, in a serious way," Lukashenko vowed.