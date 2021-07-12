Russia respects Moldovan parliamentary election results - diplomat

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Moscow respects the results of the parliamentary elections in Moldova and hopes they will promote interethnic accord in that country, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"The Russian side <…> respects the election results and hopes that they will promote interethnic accord in Moldovan society," she said.

"We reiterate our readiness for the development of comprehensive cooperation with Moldova’s new parliament and government. We hope for consistent implementation of the current Russian-Moldovan agreements and for Moldova’s further active participation in the integration processes within the CIS," she stressed.

According to the Russian diplomat, Moscow is ready for cooperation with all Moldovan political forces that are interested "in strengthening ties" between the two countries. "We are convinced that the friendly nature of relations between Russia and Moldova is in the basic interests of our people who are linked by common history, close spiritual, cultural and humanitarian ties," she noted.

She recalled that during the election campaign the Russian foreign ministry "repeatedly expressed regret over instances of foreign meddling into Moldova’s domestic political processes by the United States, the European Union and its member states."

Moldova held early parliamentary elections on July 11. The Action and Solidarity Party, which supports President Maia Sandu, won 52.8% of the votes and can form a new government independently. Its closest rival, the Electoral Bloc of Communists and Socialists, scored 27.1% Another party, Sor, will also be present in the parliament with 5.7% of the ballot.

The voting results are to be confirmed by the Constitutional Court. The parliament is elected for a term of four years.