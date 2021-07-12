Russian senior diplomat, UN envoy discuss settlement in Libya

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The implementation of the roadmap for the Libyan settlement was the focus of talks between Russian president’s special envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and United Nations Secretary General’s new Special Envoy on Libya Jan Kubis, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"The sides discussed a range of issues linked with the implementation of the roadmap for the Libyan settlement that was approved by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, including preparations for general elections in that country on December 24," it said.

The Russian side reiterated its position on the necessity to ensure nationwide consensus in Libya on key issues of the national agenda on the principles of respect to Libya’s unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty. "In this context, the sides expressed support to the United Nations’ role to help reach these goals in strict compliance with the decisions of the world community, including United Nations Security Council resolutions," the ministry added.