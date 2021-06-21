Armenian former president Kocharyan’s bloc thinks election results were falsified

YEREVAN, June 21. /TASS/. The Armenia bloc, led by the country’s former President Robert Kocharyan, stated that the results of the recent parliamentary election were deliberately falsified, the bloc’s headquarters informed on Monday.

"According to our observations and data arriving from territorial headquarters, there were numerous violations long before election day. On the day of the vote, we received numerous signals from our proxies, who provisionally reported systemic and previously planned falsification of the voting process," the bloc stated.