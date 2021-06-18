Bear who earlier wandered into air base in Japan was eliminated — agency

TOKYO, June 18. /TASS/. Japanese hunters have shot down the bear, who earlier on Friday snuck into the Okadama Japan Air Self-Defense Force base located in the city of Sapporo in the north of the country, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The animal, brown bear, is reported to have been hiding in the bushes near the air base. Per earlier reports, four Sapporo residents were wounded after the bear attacked them, including one serviceman of the base after the intrusion, they were rushed to hospitals and are conscious.

Moreover, the animal also made its way to Okadama Airport, which is situated next to the base. The animal moved along the airstrip, and then left the airport territory by jumping across the fence. The airport administration temporarily suspended all departures to conduct a check into possible damages.

The Japanese authorities identified record-breaking 158 cases of bear attacks of people in the 2020 fiscal year. According to experts, the animals are particularly driven closer to human dwellings by the poor harvest of acorns and chestnuts that make up the basis of a bear’s diet in Japan.