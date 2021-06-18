Biden’s advisor declines to say whether prisoner swap between US, Russia in the works

NEW YORK, June 18. /TASS/. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Thursday that Washington would press on with its demands to free American citizens imprisoned in Russia but refused to say whether a potential swap is being in the works now.

"I won’t make any predictions. I will only say that we are going to continue in a determined way to work on their release," Sullivan answered a question whether such a swap is possible live on CNN. "We are hopeful that these cases can get resolved."

On Wednesday, Geneva hosted the Russia-US summit. According to official reports, Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden did discuss the topic of swapping imprisoned nationals. "Certain compromises can be found there," the Russian leader told a press conference following the talks.

Biden clarified that he particularly mentioned American citizens Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed, who are imprisoned in Russia, at the meeting with Putin in Geneva.