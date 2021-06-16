Russian citizen detained in Latvia in espionage case — report

RIGA, June 16. /TASS/. A Russian citizen was detained in Latvia in an espionage case, which previously involved the arrest of the Latvian lawmaker Janis Adamsons, the LETA news agency reported Wednesday, citing its sources.

Earlier, a Riga court arrested Adamsons over suspicion of espionage for Russia and put him in custody. The court also ruled to detain one more man. Now, the news agency discovered that this man is a Russian citizen.

On June 10, the Sejm stripped Adamsons of his legal immunity over suspicions of spying for Russia. Adamsons represents the Harmony social-democratic party, which protects the interests of the republic’s Russian-speaking population. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Latvia filed a request to the parliament to search, apprehend and arrest the lawmaker.

Adamsons, who previously served as the Minister of the Interior of Latvia, stated that he had no idea what he was being charged with. He currently serves as a member of the Sejm Commission on defense, internal affairs and corruption prevention; however, he does not have access to classified information, issued by the Latvian counter-intelligence agency.

On June 11, Riga’s Vidzeme court put Adamsons into custody. The State Security Service of Latvia reported an arrest of one more person, without disclosing their name.